Amazon Now Delivers Live Plants Right to Your Door — Shop These 10 Picks Under $27

If you are busy hosting guests and throwing parties this season but feel like your home could use a little pick-me-up, try investing in a few houseplants. Amazon just started selling plants that are delivered right to your doorstep, making it easier than ever to spruce up your space. These decorative pieces are more than just centerpieces; they help to create a healthier environment and circulate more air. From lucky bamboo to bonsai trees and spider plants, shop these affordable choices from the comfort of your own home.



