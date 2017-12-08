 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Amazon Now Delivers Live Plants Right to Your Door — Shop These 10 Picks Under $27
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Amazon Now Delivers Live Plants Right to Your Door — Shop These 10 Picks Under $27

If you are busy hosting guests and throwing parties this season but feel like your home could use a little pick-me-up, try investing in a few houseplants. Amazon just started selling plants that are delivered right to your doorstep, making it easier than ever to spruce up your space. These decorative pieces are more than just centerpieces; they help to create a healthier environment and circulate more air. From lucky bamboo to bonsai trees and spider plants, shop these affordable choices from the comfort of your own home.

Related
18 Ikea Items That Will Make Your Home Cozy For Winter
Live Plant Collection
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Aloe Vera Plant
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Zen Juniper Bonsai
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Majesty Palm
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Plant Set
$26
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lucky Bamboo Plant
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gardenia Bonsai Tree
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Snake Plant
26
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Butterfly Palm Plant
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Air Plants
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
KaBloom Live Plant Collection
Delray Plants Aloe Vera
Zen Reflections Juniper Bonsai
Delray Majesty Palm
KaBloom Live Plant Collection
Lucky Bamboo Plant
KaBloom Gardenia Bonsai Tree
Delray Plants Snake Plant
Delray Plants Butterfly Palm
The Drunken Gnome Air Plant
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Small Space LivingHouse PlantsHome DecorAmazon
Shop Story
Read Story
Live Plant Collection
from amazon.com
$16
Aloe Vera Plant
from amazon.com
$9
Zen Juniper Bonsai
from amazon.com
$27
Majesty Palm
from amazon.com
$22
Plant Set
from amazon.com
$26
Lucky Bamboo Plant
from amazon.com
$20
Gardenia Bonsai Tree
from amazon.com
$21
Snake Plant
from amazon.com
26
Butterfly Palm Plant
from amazon.com
$20
Air Plants
from amazon.com
$19
Shop More
Polaroid Home & Living SHOP MORE
Polaroid
Pop Instant Digital Camera
from Bloomingdale's
$199.99
Polaroid
Bluetooth Around the Neck Flex-Fit Headphones
from Gilt
$50$15
Polaroid
Camera Drone
from Gilt
$50
Polaroid
Wi-Fi Camera Drone
from Gilt
$100
Polaroid
Glow in the Dark Sport Headphone
from Gilt
$17$10
Target Toys SHOP MORE
Wow Wee
WowWee Chip Robot Toy Dog
from Target
$137.99
Target
STARPLAY Climbing Wall Slide
from Target
$129.99
Fisher-Price
Bright Beats Dance & Move BeatBo
from Target
$34.99
Target
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stuffing Station by Spin Master
from Target
$21.49
Kid Kraft
Pink Retro Kitchen and Refrigerator Play Set
from Target
$132.99
Target Toys AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Gift Guide
Editor-Approved! The Ultimate Affordable Holiday Gift Guide For 2017 — All Under $100
by Macy Cate Williams
Star Wars
25 Star Wars Gifts That Will Seriously Impress the Entire Galaxy
by Maria Azua
Holiday Entertainment
50+ Magical Presents For Harry Potter Fans
by Becky Kirsch
Target Toys AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
walkinginmemphisinhighheels
memoirofapreppymom
motherhoodstripped
michellemquinn
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds