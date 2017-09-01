A Mother and Her Baby Were Reunited After Hurricane Harvey Thanks to 1 Police Officer

Despite all the devastation, fury, and chaos the rains of Hurricane Harvey unleashed on Texas this past week, one touching story emerged from the disaster. Dajauh Zahne Henix, a mother from Houston, was reunited with her 8-month-old daughter Paige thanks to the help of one courageous officer after the pair was separated during the storm.

Henix was completely panic-stricken while she was trying to navigate neck-deep flood waters with Paige in tow after escaping from her mother's house in Houston. As she was moving through the water holding her daughter over her head, onlookers started screaming "Baby!" to get Henix the help she needed.

After hearing the cries, Corporal Reed Clark, who was on a watercraft nearby, came to the rescue and scooped up Paige from Henix's arms.



"She was holding the baby up and then the water would come up and you could see her neck and her head come under the water," said Clark in an interview with NBC News. "She was trying to get to higher ground."

Clark told the mother to meet her at a black truck down the road once she was able to get out of the water.



Once Henix finally got to the meeting point, however, her daughter was nowhere to be found. The mom was forced to go to a shelter without Paige and was left wondering about her baby's whereabouts for hours.

Desperate for help, Henix turned to Facebook in search of her baby girl. The mom noticed a photo of Clark holding a little girl, and that little girl was Paige.

Shortly after she saw the post, the pair was reunited. And while Texans are still battling destruction from the storm, this story offers a glimmer of hope.



