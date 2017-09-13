 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You're Going to Lose It When You See These Adorable Pottery Barn Kids Costumes

By now your kid has likely returned to school and is already thinking about all things Fall, and for you, that means Halloween. Rather than waiting until the last minute to plan the costume, take advantage of some of the adorable outfits that Pottery Barn Kids already has available to shop (pro tip: almost all of them are on sale right now). Whether you think your child would be perfect as a smart octopus or a cheer-spreading rainbow, feast your eyes on these adorable kids' costumes.

Over the Top Pink Pirate Costume
$99
Buy Now
Pottery Barn Kids Pterodactyl Costume
$55
Buy Now
Pottery Barn Kids Octopus Costume
$55
Buy Now
Pottery Barn Kids Magical Unicorn
$47
Buy Now
Dragon Costume
$63
Buy Now
Stick Bug Light-Up Costume
$47
Buy Now
Pottery Barn Kids Rainbow Costume
$39
Buy Now
Pottery Barn Kids Pelican Costume
$55
Buy Now
Over the Top Pink Pirate Costume
Pterodactyl Costume
Pottery Barn Kids Octopus Costume
Pottery Barn Kids Magical Unicorn
Pottery Barn Kids Dragon Costume
Pottery Barn Kids Stick Bug Light-Up Costume
Pottery Barn Kids Rainbow Costume
Pottery Barn Kids Pelican Costume
Start Slideshow
Kid Halloween CostumesShopping GuideHalloween For KidsHalloween CostumesPottery BarnHalloween
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds