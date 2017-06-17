 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Pregnancy Announcement Parody to "We Can't Stop" Is Everything
Kid Shopping
These Are the 32 Books From Your Childhood That Your Kids Should Have
Little Kids
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child
Photography
Why Every Woman Needs to See These Unretouched Photos of Postpartum Bodies

Pregnancy Announcement Miley Cyrus Parody

This Pregnancy Announcement Parody to "We Can't Stop" Is Everything

When Chad and Andrea Chapman were expecting baby number four, they wanted everyone to know: "It's our family; we can do what we want to." Their hilarious parody, called "We Can't Stop . . . Having Babies," replaces Miley Cyrus's original lyrics with lines like "It's my body; I can grow who I want to" and "Can't you see it's we who'll be up all night? Can't you see it's we who love this life?" It's the perfect mix of humor and attitude, featuring Chad, Andrea, and their (then) three adorable kiddos. Try not to giggle at these little cuties totally destroying the house while Mom and Dad watch — and totally embrace — the chaos.
Join the conversation
Pregnancy AnnouncementsViral VideosHumor
Join The Conversation
Parenting News
Mom's Message to the Woman Who Hated Her Pregnancy Announcement
by Lauren Levy
Rainbow Baby Maternity Photos
Pregnancy
11 Stunning Rainbow Baby Maternity Photos That Will Take Your Breath Away
by Lauren Levy
Twitter Story of Moana Singalong in Airport
Humor
by Alessia Santoro
Dad Uses Toolbox For Kid's Lunchbox
Viral Videos
Dad Is Sent to Buy His Son a Lunchbox, but What He Comes Back With Instead Is Brilliant
by Perri Konecky
Nickelodeon vs. Disney Channel Poll
Humor
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds