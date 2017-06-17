This Pregnancy Announcement Parody to "We Can't Stop" Is Everything

When Chad and Andrea Chapman were expecting baby number four, they wanted everyone to know: "It's our family; we can do what we want to." Their hilarious parody, called "We Can't Stop . . . Having Babies," replaces Miley Cyrus's original lyrics with lines like "It's my body; I can grow who I want to" and "Can't you see it's we who'll be up all night? Can't you see it's we who love this life?" It's the perfect mix of humor and attitude, featuring Chad, Andrea, and their (then) three adorable kiddos. Try not to giggle at these little cuties totally destroying the house while Mom and Dad watch — and totally embrace — the chaos.