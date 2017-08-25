 Skip Nav
Moms You Meet
The 13 Moms You Meet at the Grocery Store
You Have to See These 87 Celebrities' Ultimate Maternity Looks

Work it! One of the biggest dilemmas expectant mamas face is how they'll dress their growing bumps for nine (almost 10) months. There's certainly no shortage of cute maternity clothes these days, but it's how the clothes are styled that make a pregnant mama feel like a hot mama-to-be.

We've rounded up our favorite maternity looks from 90 celebrity mamas for a little pregnancy style inspiration. Check them out!

Chrissy Teigen
Angelina Jolie
Victoria Beckham
Kim Kardashian
Anne Hathaway
Kate Winslet
Drew Barrymore
Kerry Washington
Jessica Alba
Olivia Wilde
Kristen Bell
Blake Lively
Leighton Meester
Emily Blunt
Ivanka Trump
Nicky Hilton
Ginnifer Goodwin
Ciara
Keira Knightley
Liv Tyler
Amy Adams
Lily Allen
Ashlee Simpson
Jessica Capshaw
Beyoncé
Hilary Duff
Christina Aguilera
Katie Holmes
Jaime King
Sienna Miller
Soleil Moon Frye
Teresa14916611 Teresa14916611 3 years
She is always beaming with that beautiful smile, but even more so since she has been expecting with her first child, Radiant is the word to describe her smile!
CoMMember13631137989548 CoMMember13631137989548 3 years
You've missed out P!nk! XD
sjade416 sjade416 4 years
I think Jessica Alba pregnancy style in unbeatable,I loved her in the http://www.seraphinematernity.com maxi dress. But then again she changes her style so much I often wonder if she ever wear the same clothes twice.
dahnyajolie dahnyajolie 5 years
angelina jolie is so sexy live her yaaaaa
chasha chasha 5 years
I'm not an Angie fan and normally don't like her style choices but this was her best look ever, pregnant or not.
2628127 2628127 5 years
angelina jolie has just amazing looking skin. Always fresh and clean.
