28 Ways TV Shows Bared or Covered Pregnant Bellies

Cover it up! Try as they might, it is not easy for a mama-to-be to hide her pregnancy after the 20-week mark. Actresses may show off their bumps to much fanfare off screen, but on screen, it depends on the storyline. While some television shows lend themselves to pregnant characters, others rely on their writers to use creative means to hide their stars' growing midsections or joke about weight gain. Take a look back at how these and other shows have handled their characters' burgeoning bellies.