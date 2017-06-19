 Skip Nav
28 Ways TV Shows Bared or Covered Pregnant Bellies
28 Ways TV Shows Bared or Covered Pregnant Bellies

Cover it up! Try as they might, it is not easy for a mama-to-be to hide her pregnancy after the 20-week mark. Actresses may show off their bumps to much fanfare off screen, but on screen, it depends on the storyline. While some television shows lend themselves to pregnant characters, others rely on their writers to use creative means to hide their stars' growing midsections or joke about weight gain. Take a look back at how these and other shows have handled their characters' burgeoning bellies.

Kid TV And MoviesPregnancyCelebrity Pregnancies
CoMMember13627389564617 CoMMember13627389564617 3 years
HIMYM was also covering Cobie Smulder's pregnancy at the same time, and pretty much made fun of it the entire season.
Assistant-Community-Manager Assistant-Community-Manager 5 years
Such a fun slideshow!  In some of these cases I didn't even know the actress was pregnant!  I love that 30Rock's producer said, "no child should have Jenna Maroney for a mother." - Hilarious! (... and true.)
Annie-Gabillet Annie-Gabillet 6 years
Fun slideshow!
rossy rossy 7 years
If I remember correctly - For "I Love Lucy", CBS wouldn't allow the word "pregnant" to be used, so "expecting" was used instead. Don't know why, but it was a bad word back then... or something silly like that. - Remember, this was an era of black&white TV with shows where married couples NEVER "slept" in the same bed (if shown) but in single beds spaced far apart. - How times change...
