The Prettiest Names For Girls

Looking for a pretty girl name? We asked moms on our Facebook page to share the prettiest girls' names they've ever heard, and their ideas absolutely poured in. Here we've rounded up some favorites, from pretty middle names for girls to names that start or end with particular letters. Read through for a ton of baby-naming inspiration.

Pretty Girl Names Inspired by Nature

Encompassing from everything from flowers and herbs to gemstones and seasons, the natural world is a huge source of inspiration for pretty girl names. Beautiful plant-inspired names include Violet, Lily, Willow, Jasmine, Flora, Olivia, Ivy, Holly, Hyacinth, Daisy, Saffron, and Rosemary. Stones and gems have also lent their names to monikers including Amber, Ruby, Pearl, Ivory, and Jade. Other pretty nature-based girls names to consider are Brooke, Rayne, Aurora, Dawn, Savannah, and Luna or seasonal names like Summer, Autumn, Winter, January, April, Mae, and June.

Pretty Middle Names For Girls

Have your daughter's first name picked out but can't decide on a middle name? Rose, Grace, and Marie are all popular pretty middles names. If those don't strike a chord, other middle names moms recommend include Paige, Elizabeth, Emma, Lynn, and Rae.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretty Girl Names Starting With "A"

Sometimes parents are drawn to a specific letter. If you're hunting for the perfect "A" name for your daughter, here are some pretty picks other moms love: Arianna, Abigail, Angelina, Amelia, Avery, Ava, Aubrey, Aria, Ashlynn, and Athena.

Pretty French Girl Names



Francophiles, rejoice! We're rounded up the following 10 recommendations for pretty girl names that are French in origin: Genevieve, Amélie, Mathilde, Aurelie, Giselle, Sophie, Josephine, Juliette, Odette, and Colette.

Pretty Irish Girl Names

If you're drawn more toward names of Irish origin, Quinn, Fiona, Teagan, and Kiera are all popular recommendations for pretty girl names.

Glamorous Pretty Girl Names

Trying to find a name that's a little glamorous? Names like Scarlett, Audrey, Bridgette, Penelope, Ava, and Marilyn have all belonged to Hollywood screen sirens. "V" names just have a glamorous ring to them — think Victoria, Vivian, or Valentina.

Ending With "La"

There's something so soft and pretty about girls names that end in a "la" sound. Isabella is particularly popular right now, but we also love Layla, Willa, Isla, Lila, Arabella, Jayla, and Delilah.

Pretty Girl Names Ending with "Ee" Sounds

Everyone's ears are different, however — if you're not partial to names with the -la ending, a bright "ee" sound is another pretty way to go. Some of the "ee"-ending names moms recommended are Hailey, MacKenzie, Leilani, Bree, and Zoe.

Pretty Place Names For Girls

Want to name your daughter after a special place? We've seen all these pretty place names used for girls: Dakota, Brooklynn, Sydney, Ireland, Paris, London, Charlotte, Florence, Alexandria, Aspen, Eden, Carmel, Sicily, Vienna, Sahara.