You Need to Hear the Story Behind This Photo of a Professor Carrying a Student's Toddler

When Ashton Robinson emailed her professor before class, "saying that something came up and I didn't have a sitter" for her son Emmett, she assumed she'd get a reply with missed reading assignments to catch up on.

Nope; instead, her teacher at Texas A&M University called her back and said to "please bring him" with her.

"Being a single mom is so challenging but it's people like Dr. Henry Musoma that make life just a tiny bit easier!" Ashton wrote in a Facebook post that shared a sweet photo and video of her son in the arms of her multitasking business teacher, all while the packed lecture hall of students didn't seem fazed by it at all. "This is why I'm so proud to be an Aggie! Definitely something I'll never forget and can't wait to someday tell Emmett that it's because of people like this that mommy was able to graduate from the best university in the world."

We have a feeling a lot more students are about to sign up for Dr. Musoma's classes next semester.