 Skip Nav
Babies
These Sweet Rainbow Babies Are the Most Precious Things You'll See on Instagram
Holiday For Kids
Forget the Batteries: 100+ Tech-Free Toys For Kiddos
Kid Shopping
The 11 Most Instagrammable Kids' Toys on the Internet

Pumpkin Parmesan Pasta Recipe

Taste of Fall: Pumpkin Parmesan Pasta Bake

Pumpkins aren't just for carving or baking into a sweet pie. Celebrate the season with a pasta dish that's comforting, creamy, and full of flavorful pumpkin. And pumpkin is packed with healthy carotenoids and high in protein and vitamin A. Instead of covering up the pumpkin, enhance the flavor with a dash of Italian seasoning and keep the calories low by using milk instead of cream in this tasty pasta bake. Invite your tot into the kitchen to help mix, stir, and sprinkle, making this dish even more special.

Keep reading for the easy directions.

Pumpkin Parmesan Pasta Bake

Pumpkin Parmesan Pasta Bake

Pumpkin Parmesan Pasta Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 16 ounces rigatoni
  2. 1 small onion
  3. 1 clove garlic
  4. 1 tablespoon butter
  5. 1/4 teaspoon salt
  6. 1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  7. 1 tablespoon flour
  8. 1 cup pumpkin puree
  9. 1 cup whole milk
  10. 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Fill a large stock pot with water and bring to a simmer. Add the pasta and boil until al dente.
  2. Dice the onion and garlic.
  3. Begin melting the butter in a small sauté pan over medium heat; add the onions and garlic and sauté for about five minutes, until onion and garlic are translucent and just starting to brown.
  4. Open the can and invite your child to scoop and measure the pumpkin puree. Next, help her measure the salt, Italian seasoning, and flour.
  5. Add the salt, Italian seasoning, and flour to the onions and garlic and carefully stir to incorporate. Next, add the pumpkin puree to the pan, stirring it together. (Offer adult assistance as needed when working near the stove with kids.)
  6. Then, help your child carefully measure and add the milk to the mixture. Once again, give a gentle stir until incorporated and then remove from heat.
  7. After straining the pasta, place it in a large casserole dish. Cover with the pumpkin sauce and stir until the pasta is coated. Invite your child to sprinkle the shredded Parmesan cheese over the pasta and then place in the hot oven for 10 minutes or until the cheese has melted.

Makes six large servings.

Information

Category
Pasta, Main Dishes
Join the conversation
Food And ActivitiesKid-Friendly RecipesPumpkinsFallHalloween
Food and Activities
61 Food Art Ideas For Kids That Are Almost Too Cute to Eat
by Leah Rocketto
Fall Crockpot Recipes
Food and Activities
23 Sweet and Savory Crockpot Recipes For Fall
by Alessia Santoro
Oreo Cookie Shot Glasses
Food Video
Stop What You're Doing and Make These No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses
by Brandi Milloy
Selena Gomez GIFs About Halloween
Selena Gomez
13 Selena Gomez GIFs That Accurately Describe Halloween in Your 20s
by Marina Liao
Easy Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds