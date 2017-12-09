8 Sweet and Savory Recipes to Introduce Your Kids to Quinoa

The whole world seems to be on a quinoa kick, so why not get your kids in on the nutrient-rich, high-protein fun? One of the best parts of quinoa is that it takes on the flavors of the food it's prepared with, making it the perfect complement to both sweet and savory recipes that will appeal to kids, including everything from meatballs and burritos to pancakes and cookies. Gluten-free, easy-to-prepare, and filling, quinoa might just be our favorite superfood of the moment, and after preparing these awesome kid-friendly recipes, your kids will most likely feel the same!