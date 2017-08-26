11 Colorful Tattoos to Represent Your Beautiful Rainbow Baby

Conceived after a miscarriage or a stillbirth, rainbow babies are referred to as such because they're a ray of colorful light at the end of a difficult and stormy period of loss. To celebrate these miracle babies — without forgetting the reason they are considered as such — and the joy they bring to their families, some moms take the plunge and get colorful designs inked into their skin.

If you're looking into having a permanent reminder of your sweet rainbow baby, check out these 11 tattoos that will inspire you to get ink of your own.