 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Cute Raincoats That Will Actually Make Your Kids Excited For Gloomy Weather

Every season, it seems like there is an endless list of must haves your kids need, especially when the weather starts to change. This year, don't forget one important item: a raincoat. These lightweight and transitional jackets are great when those rainy days hit. Since these fun pieces aren't for everyday and they don't need to follow a school dress code, get something fun that will brighten up those gloomy days. Whether you're looking to pick up for your little one a classic yellow choice or a Disney-inspired print, we've got you covered. Take a look and shop these top picks.

Target Boys' Outerwear
Cat & Jack Toddler Boys' Rain Jacket Cat & Jack - Monster Print
$18.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Boys' Outerwear
Target Girls' Outerwear
Frozen Toddler Girl Frozen Anna & Elsa Rain Coat Blue - License
$49.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Girls' Outerwear
Molo
Girly Rainbow Waiton Rain Jacket
$70 $49
from AlexandAlexa
Buy Now See more Molo Girls' Outerwear
Eddie Bauer
Boys' Cloud Cap Rain Jacket
$70 $49
from Eddie Bauer
Buy Now See more Eddie Bauer Boys' Clothing
Tommy Hilfiger
Cherry Printed Rain Jacket (Big Kids)
$69.50 $34.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Girls' Outerwear
6pm.com Boys' Outerwear
Columbia Kids Kitteribbit Jacket (Toddler)
$40 $32.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more 6pm.com Boys' Outerwear
J.Crew
Kids' water-resistant rain jacket
$69.50 $49.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Girls' Outerwear
Boden
Sherpa-lined Anorak
$66
from Boden
Buy Now See more Boden Girls' Outerwear
Joules
Raindrop Jacket
$109.95
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Joules Girls' Outerwear
Hanna Andersson Girls' Outerwear
Girls Journey's End Quilted Jacket
$110
from Hanna Andersson
Buy Now See more Hanna Andersson Girls' Outerwear
Lands' End
Little Boys Navigator Rain Jacket-Persian Cobalt
$29 $14.99
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Boys' Outerwear
Cat & Jack Rain Jacket
Frozen Anna & Elsa Rain Coat
Molo Rainbow Waiton Rain Jacket
Eddie Bauer Cloud Cap Rain Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger Cherry Printed Rain Jacket
Columbia Kids Kitteribbit Jacket
J.Crew Water-Resistant Rain Jacket
Boden Sherpa-Lined Anorak
Joules Raindrop Jacket
Journey's End Quilted Jacket
Lands' End Navigator Rain Jacket
Start Slideshow
Back To School ShoppingKid ShoppingRain CoatFall
Shop Story
Read Story
Target
Cat & Jack Toddler Boys' Rain Jacket Cat & Jack - Monster Print
from Target
$18.99
Target
Frozen Toddler Girl Frozen Anna & Elsa Rain Coat Blue - License
from Target
$49.99
Molo
Girly Rainbow Waiton Rain Jacket
from AlexandAlexa
$70$49
Eddie Bauer
Boys' Cloud Cap Rain Jacket
from Eddie Bauer
$70$49
Tommy Hilfiger
Cherry Printed Rain Jacket (Big Kids)
from 6pm.com
$69.50$34.99
6pm.com
Columbia Kids Kitteribbit Jacket (Toddler)
from 6pm.com
$40$32.99
J.Crew
Kids' water-resistant rain jacket
from J.Crew
$69.50$49.99
Boden
Sherpa-lined Anorak
from Boden
$66
Joules
Raindrop Jacket
from Backcountry.com
$109.95
Hanna Andersson
Girls Journey's End Quilted Jacket
from Hanna Andersson
$110
Lands' End
Little Boys Navigator Rain Jacket-Persian Cobalt
from Lands' End
$29$14.99
Shop More
Target Boys' Outerwear SHOP MORE
Target
Cat & Jack Boys' Fashion Jacket - Cat & Jack Heather Gray
from Target
$21.99
Champion
Boys' All Weather Jacket
from Target
$24.99$12.48
Mossimo
Boys'' Bomber Jacket Black
from Target
$21.99
Target
Cat & Jack Toddler Boys' Duck Hooded Raincoat Cat & Jack - Yellow
from Target
$18.99
Target
Genuine Kids from OshKosh Toddler Boys' Americana Embroidered Bomber Jacket Genuine Kids from OshKosh® - Blue
from Target
$21.99
6pm.com Boys' Outerwear SHOP MORE
The North Face
Kids Canyonlands Hooded Jacket (Toddler)
from 6pm.com
$50$32.99
The North Face
Kids Zipline Rain Jacket (Little Kids/Big Kids)
from 6pm.com
$55$35.99
Kamik
Topaz Snowsuit (Infant)
from 6pm.com
$70$39.99
The North Face
Kids Denali Jacket (Little Kids/Big Kids)
from 6pm.com
$99$54.99
6pm.com
Appaman Kids Expedition Windbreaker with Contrast Lining and Hood (Toddler/Little Kids/Big Kids)
from 6pm.com
$62$30.99
J.Crew Girls' Outerwear SHOP MORE
J.Crew
Girls' hooded downtown field jacket
from J.Crew
$98
J.Crew
Girls stretch denim jacket
from J.Crew
$68
J.Crew
Girls' faux-fur vest
from J.Crew
$88$62.99
J.Crew
Girls' stretch denim overalls
from J.Crew
$78
J.Crew
Girls' tie-front puffer jacket
from J.Crew
$128$64.99
Target Boys' Outerwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
impatientdixie
shaymone
clarkandstone
lovelyluckylife
J.Crew Girls' Outerwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
misplacedmaven
darleenmeier
kiteenscloset
lunchpailsandlipstick
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds