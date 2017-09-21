11 Cute Raincoats That Will Actually Make Your Kids Excited For Gloomy Weather

Every season, it seems like there is an endless list of must haves your kids need, especially when the weather starts to change. This year, don't forget one important item: a raincoat. These lightweight and transitional jackets are great when those rainy days hit. Since these fun pieces aren't for everyday and they don't need to follow a school dress code, get something fun that will brighten up those gloomy days. Whether you're looking to pick up for your little one a classic yellow choice or a Disney-inspired print, we've got you covered. Take a look and shop these top picks.