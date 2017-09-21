Raincoats For Kids 2017
11 Cute Raincoats That Will Actually Make Your Kids Excited For Gloomy Weather
Every season, it seems like there is an endless list of must haves your kids need, especially when the weather starts to change. This year, don't forget one important item: a raincoat. These lightweight and transitional jackets are great when those rainy days hit. Since these fun pieces aren't for everyday and they don't need to follow a school dress code, get something fun that will brighten up those gloomy days. Whether you're looking to pick up for your little one a classic yellow choice or a Disney-inspired print, we've got you covered. Take a look and shop these top picks.
Cat & Jack Toddler Boys' Rain Jacket Cat & Jack - Monster Print
$18.99
from Target
Frozen Toddler Girl Frozen Anna & Elsa Rain Coat Blue - License
$49.99
from Target
Girly Rainbow Waiton Rain Jacket
$70 $49
from AlexandAlexa
Boys' Cloud Cap Rain Jacket
$70 $49
from Eddie Bauer
Cherry Printed Rain Jacket (Big Kids)
$69.50 $34.99
from 6pm.com
Columbia Kids Kitteribbit Jacket (Toddler)
$40 $32.99
from 6pm.com
Kids' water-resistant rain jacket
$69.50 $49.99
from J.Crew
Girls Journey's End Quilted Jacket
$110
from Hanna Andersson
Little Boys Navigator Rain Jacket-Persian Cobalt
$29 $14.99
from Lands' End
