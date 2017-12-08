 Skip Nav
Some Genius Created the Pizza Planet Truck From Toy Story in Real Life

As a millennial, I can say with confidence that my peers and I daydreamed about ordering delivery from Pizza Planet at a very young age. The fictional pizza brand, made famous by Disney-Pixar films like Toy Story, was delivered in a late-'80s model pickup truck adorned with a rocket ship. Considering the iconic nature of Pizza Planet, it makes sense that a hardcore Disney-Pixar fan would create their own version of the pizza truck . . . and the real-life version is even better than I envisioned in my childhood.

If you're lucky, you might spot the Pizza Planet truck at Disney fan events (like D23) or conventions. In the meantime, peep these photos of the ultimate fan-made tribute!

