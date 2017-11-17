 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Roselyn Sanchez Responds After Being Shamed For Hosting Latin Grammys 2 Weeks After Giving Birth
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah's 2017 Favorite Things List Has Arrived! See All of the Spectacular Gift Ideas Now
Thanksgiving
Host a Dinner Party With NO Dishes to Wash (Thanks to 3 Items From Amazon Under $20)
Gift Guide
This Crazy Popular Electric Toothbrush Will Be Half Off on Black Friday — and It's Rose Gold!

Roselyn Sanchez Shamed For Hosting Latin Grammys

Roselyn Sanchez Responds After Being Shamed For Hosting Latin Grammys 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Roselyn Sanchez gave birth to son Dylan Gabriel Winter on Nov. 3, and almost exactly two weeks later, she was back to work. The actress had committed to hosting the Latin Grammys before giving birth, and she did just that — but it didn't come without shaming. People on social media criticized her for not being with her son and for not taking enough time to rest. She took to Instagram to respond and let her fans know that she was fine.

"Little by little I have read comments on my social media that there are a lot of people worried. They tell me: 'Roselyn, take care of yourself. You just had a baby and it's dangerous. You have to rest for 40 days.' You are absolutely right, but I already committed. I'm here. I'm not 100 percent recovered, but I feel good. I promise you that I'm taking care of myself. The baby is at the hotel with his two nannies and he is calm. Everything is OK, so don't worry. We are going to do the show tomorrow. It's going to be beautiful. I'm doing it with a lot of love for all my people in Puerto Rico. To represent my country, I'll sacrifice myself. Pray for me . . . The show will be spectacular," she said in Spanish.

The 44-year-old documented her entire journey getting ready to host the show in Las Vegas on Instagram and even posted a picture breastfeeding her newborn as she prepped for the show. Roselyn and her husband, Eric Winter, are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Sebella Rose. At the end of the day, if she chose to follow through with hosting, then that's her choice, and no one should have a problem with that.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Mom ShamingLatin GrammysRoselyn SanchezPregnancy
Babies
100 Beautiful Spanish Baby Girl Names to Consider
by Alessandra Foresto
Twins Who Gave Birth on Same Day Re-Create Maternity Photo
Pregnancy
Jaw-Dropping Then-and-Now Photos of the Twin Sisters Who Gave Birth 15 Minutes Apart
by Alessia Santoro
Stylish Nursing Clothing Line
Pregnancy
Hold Up — This New Clothing Line For Nursing Moms Is Actually So Stylish
by Victoria Messina
Best Beauty Products For Pregnant Women
Pregnancy
Stretch Marks, Swelling, and Skin Woes: How 5 Beauty Experts Survived Pregnancy
by Erin Donnelly
Best Maternity Clothes
Pregnancy
Enough With the Droopy Tops — We Have 32 of the Best Maternity Clothes
by Rebecca Brown
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds