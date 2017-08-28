This Rugrats Clip That Puts a Positive Spin on Breastfeeding Is Why We Miss the '90s

There's been a lot of chatter surrounding breastfeeding in the last few years: Do I need to cover up if I'm nursing in public? And why do people have so many questions when it comes to breastfeeding two babies at once? Well, the popular '90s kid show Rugrats, which is known for lovable characters Tommy, Chuckie, and the rest of the gang, made tandem breastfeeding twins seem pretty dang normal way before Instagram thought to #normalizebreastfeeding.

The video shows twins Phil and Lil reminiscing about "the first present we ever gave our mom," which happens to be the joy of breastfeeding.

"Mhm back when we used to be hungry all the time, remember?" Lil asks her brother. "Mommy would come in and feed us the old way . . . You'd be on one side and I'd be on the other."

This season four episode titled "Mother's Day" premiered on Nickelodeon in May 1997, and it's just as sweet today.