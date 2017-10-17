Update Your Nursery or Kid's Room With These 5 Plush Rugs — All Under $50

If you're expecting or already have kids, you know how stressful it can be to prepare a room for them. Although you want to make it look cute, you don't want to spend a lot of money because it'll have be to changed every few years. One way you can turn a kid's or baby's room into a fun space is to get a cute area rug. Adding a pop of color and some soft texture to the floor makes for a great place for them to play with toys or start crawling. Not all area rugs are expensive; we looked to Amazon because the site has so many affordable options to choose from. We found some great options, from neutral patterns to fluffy-pink choices. Take a look at our favorites — they're all under $50.



10 Nursery Storage Hacks to Help You Save Space Related