ESPN Anchor Shares the Heartbreaking Moment She Miscarried on Live TV

What was viewed as a typical broadcast for SportsCenter turned out to be one of the most difficult moments of the host's life — and nobody watching had any idea until now.

When former ESPN anchor Sara Walsh was three months pregnant, she suffered a miscarriage on live television. She was on the road and hosting the program from Alabama during the loss but didn't let on to the personal tragedy she was experiencing at the same time. As she continued hosting the show, with her husband helplessly watching, she hid her pain but is now ready to share her unthinkable story in the hopes of helping other struggling moms.

"I arrived in Tuscaloosa almost three months pregnant. I wouldn't return the same way," Sara wrote on Instagram. "The juxtaposition of college kids going nuts behind our set, while I was losing a baby on it, was surreal. I was scared, nobody knew I was pregnant, so I did the show while having a miscarriage. On television. My husband had to watch this unfold from more than a thousand miles away, texting me hospital options during commercial breaks."

In Sara's raw yet relatable post about her "road down a dark path," she shared that she experienced two additional failed pregnancies and on multiple occasions, came to work the day after a surgery because she didn't want to draw attention to her situation. "We then went down the IVF road of endless shots and procedures. After several rounds, we could only salvage two eggs," she wrote. "I refused to even use them for a long time, because I couldn't bear the idea of all hope being gone. I blew off pregnancy tests, scared to know if it worked. It had. Times two."

Although finding out that she was expecting twins was exciting news, Sara wrote that she and her husband knew better than to celebrate or get their hopes up. "There would be no baby announcement, no shower, we didn't buy a single thing in preparation for the babies because I wasn't sure they'd show up," she wrote. "We told very few people we were pregnant, and almost no one knew there were two."



For as long as Sara can remember, she has worked on Mother's Day and explained that the last few years were "personally brutal" after everything she went through. "An hours-long reminder of everything that had gone wrong," she wrote.

However, this year was different because she spent the day with her healthy twin babies, who were dressed in poignant onesies gifted from grandma. "I got to hang with these two good eggs. My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am," she wrote.