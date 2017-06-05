Ad Featuring Kids Sharing Their Lunches With a Boy Who Has None Will Get You Good

Løsninger finnes ofte nærmere enn du tror Ingenting er bedre enn et godt nettverk og nærmiljø. La oss hjelpe hverandre! Les mer på www.fosterhjem.no/nettverk Posted by Fosterhjem on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

With lunch shaming at the forefront of many a parenting conversation these days, a Norwegian ad seeking to raise awareness of the importance of foster care is making its rounds on the internet for a much more uplifting reason. The emotional minute-long spot features elementary school kids taking out their lunches in the classroom after a lesson, when the focus goes to one little boy, who discovers his lunchbox is completely empty. The child heads to the hallway water fountain clearly upset but gets a touching surprise from his fellow classmates when he returns to put his lunchbox away.

The sweet ad, which was shared to the Fosterhjem (foster care) Facebook page, has nearly 4 million views and 55,000 shares just 10 days after posting, spreading the importance of foster care like wildfire. "Solutions are often closer than you think. Now we need more foster homes, preferably in the children's immediate environment," the text at the end of the video reads. The video's caption adds, "Nothing is better than a good network and community."