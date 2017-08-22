10 School Lunch Ideas Even the Pickiest Eater Will Chow Down On

No crusts! Nothing green! No food touching each other! If you have a picky eater you've heard all the demands before. You do anything — and we mean anything — to get them to try something new, and the situation gets even more hairy when you have to start packing school lunches.

Whether you're hiding their veggies in a plate of mac and cheese, or are spreading their fave foods on a tortilla, your kids are pretty much guaranteed to devour one (or all) or these school lunch ideas that cater to picky eaters.