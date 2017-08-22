 Skip Nav
10 School Lunch Ideas Even the Pickiest Eater Will Chow Down On

No crusts! Nothing green! No food touching each other! If you have a picky eater you've heard all the demands before. You do anything — and we mean anything — to get them to try something new, and the situation gets even more hairy when you have to start packing school lunches.

Whether you're hiding their veggies in a plate of mac and cheese, or are spreading their fave foods on a tortilla, your kids are pretty much guaranteed to devour one (or all) or these school lunch ideas that cater to picky eaters.

Quesadilla Roll Up
Cartoon Hot Dog
Grilled Cheese Roll Ups
Sneaky Zucchini Mac and Cheese
Turkey Pinwheel
PB&J Pancake Dippers
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
DIY Pizza Lunchables
Buffalo Chicken Pinwheel
Mummy's Pot Noodles
