7 School Night Hacks For Busy Moms to Become More Organized

After a long day at school, the last thing kids want to do is their homework and the last thing you want to do is think about the next day. However, planning ahead on a school night could be the trick to making your morning routines a lot less hectic. If you're looking to streamline all of your nightly duties to make school nights less of a drag, we've got you covered.

Read through for seven school night hacks for busy moms who want to stay organized.