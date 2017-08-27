 Skip Nav
Toddlers
5 Things No One Ever Told You About Raising a Toddler (but You Need to Know)
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
Humor
Is This Baby Photo Internet Trend Innocent or Too Suggestive?

School Offers to Change Grades on Report Card

What 1 School Included in a Student's Report Card Is Raising Eyebrows

Ah, report cards. Some students look forward to the day these arrive, while others would prefer if they never found their way into the mailbox again. But for parents, report cards are essential to knowing how their child is performing in school.

When Yeshiva Ketana, a Jewish school in Inwood, NY, sent out this report card in early January, a surprising sentence concluded the letter.

The last paragraph reads:

Since our goal is to share accurate information with the parents, and not to discourage or hurt a student, great discretion must be used before allowing your child to view his report card. Certainly, report cards should not be seen by students without parental permission and guidance. If after reviewing the enclosed report card, you would like us to develop a second version of this report card for your son with higher grades, please call . . .

While the concept of changing students' grades to maintain their confidence is presented with good intentions, many people are outraged that an institution would offer this option. The school has yet to make a statement.

Image Source: Twitter user JewishStandard
Join the conversation
School
Join The Conversation
Class Fitsugar
Debloat and Detox With Some Flat-Belly Yoga
by Anna Renderer
Pad Thai Recipe | Video
Food Video
A Pad Thai Recipe That's Better Than Takeout
by Brandi Milloy
Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme Recipe
Get the Dish
Get the Dish: Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme
by Brandi Milloy
10-Minute HIIT Workout
Class Fitsugar
The Best 10-Minute High-Intensity Workout
by Anna Renderer
Kate Middleton's Homes
Kate Middleton
Even Before She Was a Princess, Kate Middleton's Homes Were Practically Palaces
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds