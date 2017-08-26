Please Tell Us You Can Spot the Spelling Mistake in This School's Sign

Parents in a certain Georgia community might now be a little nervous for back-to-school season. On Monday morning, East Paulding Middle School's sign welcomed the return of students with one glaring error: "We Are Glad You Are Hear."

After area resident Michael Graham drove past the sign, he snapped a photo and shared it on local News Radio 106.7's Facebook page. It's since been passed around across the nation, and it's serving as the ultimate lesson in proofreading . . . and that spellcheck can't always save you.

Hear, hear!