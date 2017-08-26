 Skip Nav
Parenting
WARNING: This Is What Happens When You Visit a Newborn Without a Mother's Permission
Halloween
29 Photos That Prove Kids Dressed Up For Halloween Are the Absolute Best
touching stories
These Sweet Photos of Kids Adopted From Foster Care Are Going to Make You Smile

School Sign Has Embarrassing Misspelling

Please Tell Us You Can Spot the Spelling Mistake in This School's Sign

Parents in a certain Georgia community might now be a little nervous for back-to-school season. On Monday morning, East Paulding Middle School's sign welcomed the return of students with one glaring error: "We Are Glad You Are Hear."

After area resident Michael Graham drove past the sign, he snapped a photo and shared it on local News Radio 106.7's Facebook page. It's since been passed around across the nation, and it's serving as the ultimate lesson in proofreading . . . and that spellcheck can't always save you.

Hear, hear!

Image Source: Facebook user Newsradio 106.7
Join the conversation
Parenting NewsParenting HumorParentingBack To School
Join The Conversation
Babies
Woman Pumping Through Liver Failure Proves Moms Are the Most Badass People Out There
by Murphy Moroney
Chores For Kids by Age
Little Kids
These Are the Chores Your Child Should Be Doing This Year Based on Their Age
by Alessia Santoro
Unretouched Postpartum Bodies Photo Series
Photography
Why Every Woman Needs to See These Unretouched Photos of Postpartum Bodies
by Kate Schweitzer
Healthy Breakfasts For on the Go
Kid-Friendly Recipes
15 Healthy School Breakfasts Kids Can Eat on the Go
by Lauren Levy
Mom Friends Everyone Needs
Parenting
The 7 Mom Friends You Need to Stay Sane
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds