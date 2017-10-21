All the Times Serena Williams Showed the World She's Absolutely Obsessed With Motherhood

There's absolutely no doubt Serena Williams is a powerhouse on the tennis court, but recently she has found another role she's totally owning. Since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Sept. 1, the new mom has been truly embracing motherhood, loving every diaper change and middle-of-the-night wake-up call — at least according to her social media accounts.

Whether she's sharing her love for her baby girl via Twitter or posting beyond-adorable photos to Instagram with her tiny bundle of joy, one thing's for sure: Serena can't get enough of motherhood! Read on for all the times she's shown it.