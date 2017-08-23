 Skip Nav
Family Travel
25 Shockingly Easy Ways For Families to Save Money on Disney Trips
Best of 2014
The 50 Best Parenting Hacks You Need to Learn
Parenting
13 Habits of Highly Effective (and Sane) Stay-at-Home Moms

Serena Williams Plans to Get an Epidural

The Reason Serena Williams Says She's Getting an Epidural Is F*cking Valid

No one can dispute that Serena Williams is one badass human. The pro tennis player might even be one of the strongest people on the planet. Because of that, the eight-months-pregnant athlete is already having to make excuses for why she isn't planning to have a natural childbirth.

"I'm nervous about childbirth," the 35-year-old told Vogue in its September issue. "I'm not a spring chicken. The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against."

The horror! Why would someone with such a high tolerance for pain opt for a pain-free delivery? Well, first of all, it doesn't matter — it's her choice. But, for those people who've clearly already tried to change her mind, let it be known that her reason is 100 percent fair:

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've had surgeries galore," she said, "and I don't need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it."

Game, set, match.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
Join the conversation
Celebrity MomsChildbirthSerena Williams
Join The Conversation
Kim Kardashian
10 Times Kim Kardashian Was an Over-the-Top Mom
by Lisa Horten
Celebrity Moms' Breastfeeding Photos
Celebrity Moms
21 Celeb Moms Who've Shared Their Breastfeeding Photos
by Rebecca Gruber
Beyonce Mommy Shamed For Drinking on Instagram
Beyoncé Knowles
So Now Even Beyoncé Can't Have Date Night Without Getting Mommy Shamed For Something
by Murphy Moroney
Pink Breastfeeding Her Son Instagram Photo July 2017
Pink
Pink's Badass Breastfeeding Selfie Is Proof That Moms Really Can Do It All
by Terry Carter
Nikki Reed Month of Silence Postbirth
Opinion
Why This Celebrity Mom's Postbirth "Month of Silence" Is a Bad Idea
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds