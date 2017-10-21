 Skip Nav
Why You Should Think Twice Before Judging "Big Kids" Trick-or-Treating
Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson Opens Up About Her Miscarriage

Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East shared heartbreaking news with their fans in a recent YouTube video documenting the moment Johnson discovered she was pregnant and hours later when she found out she had miscarried. "We feel like a lot of people go through this so we wanted to share it, " Johnson explained. The video then cuts to footage of her reaction to the positive pregnancy results. "We're going to have a baby," she says tearfully. "I definitely wasn't planning this but it's really, really exciting. How am I gonna tell Andrew? He's going to be a daddy."

Hours later, we see Andrew and Shawn driving to the doctor's office after Shawn says she starting feeling stomach pains. When they arrive, the doctor performs an ultrasound which reveals Shawn had miscarried naturally at just six weeks.

"The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life. My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news," the Olympic gold medalist captioned the YouTube 20 minute video. "I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next." Watch their emotional journey as it unfolded above.
