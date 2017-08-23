Take Off For Zahramay Falls With These Shimmer and Shine Party Ideas

Aside from starring in their own hit Nickelodeon show, Shimmer and Shine are a pair of twin genies-in-training who help make the world a little more magical. Coupled with their too-cute pet monkey and tiger, the girls use their magic to solve problems with their friends. With their peppy personalities, it's easy to see why so many children around the world adore this series. Make your Shimmer and Shine fan's birthday special with these spectacular party ideas.