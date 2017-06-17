 Skip Nav
3 Solid Minutes of Ridiculous Things Only Parents Say
Unusual Baby Names
These Are the "Quirkiest" Baby Names in Each State
Little Kids
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child
Kid Shopping
These Are the 32 Books From Your Childhood That Your Kids Should Have

Shit Parents Say Video

3 Solid Minutes of Ridiculous Things Only Parents Say

Remember that Sh*t Girls Say meme that took YouTube by storm back in 2011? The one that inspired a host of other parody videos exploring social and gender stereotypes? Well, one demographic was somehow left untouched, and now, four years later, we can finally hear all of the sh*t, er poo-poo, that parents say.

Thanks to funny guys Tripp and Tyler (who were also behind one of our favorites, Sh*t Nobody Says), we have three solid minutes of all the priceless, ridiculous, hilarious things only moms and dads say to their kids. Some of our favorites:

"Don't make me count to three!"

"Do you have to tinkle?"

"Uh uh, that is a nice chair!"

"How do you know you don't like it?"

"What did I just say?!"

Are you ready to watch? OK, on the count of three: "1 . . . 2 . . . 2 and three-quarters . . . "
