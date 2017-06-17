3 Solid Minutes of Ridiculous Things Only Parents Say

Remember that Sh*t Girls Say meme that took YouTube by storm back in 2011? The one that inspired a host of other parody videos exploring social and gender stereotypes? Well, one demographic was somehow left untouched, and now, four years later, we can finally hear all of the sh*t, er poo-poo, that parents say.

Thanks to funny guys Tripp and Tyler (who were also behind one of our favorites, Sh*t Nobody Says), we have three solid minutes of all the priceless, ridiculous, hilarious things only moms and dads say to their kids. Some of our favorites:

"Don't make me count to three!" "Do you have to tinkle?" "Uh uh, that is a nice chair!" "How do you know you don't like it?" "What did I just say?!"

Are you ready to watch? OK, on the count of three: "1 . . . 2 . . . 2 and three-quarters . . . "