 Skip Nav
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Gift Guide
19 Holiday Gifts So Unique, You Can Basically Guarantee He's Gonna Love Them
Gift Guide
Whoa, These 19 White Elephant Gifts Are Actually Really Good

Should Kids Make New Year's Resolutions?

Why I Won't Let My Kids Make New Year's Resolutions

In general, I think New Year's resolutions are pretty lame. Don't get me wrong — I'm all about making personal goals and taking stock of where one is in life vs. where one wants to be. I just don't think that we should all wait until late December to admit to ourselves the things that need adjusting and then promise ourselves that we'll implement all necessary changes on Jan. 1 (after a week of too much food and alcohol and general excess). Also, I really hate how crowded my gym is in January.

Because I'm so opposed to the idea of New Year's resolutions, I never make them, and I don't want my kids to either. Sure, at this point they're not old enough to really get the concept. If they did, my almost-4-year-old son's resolutions would probably be to collect more action figures and my 6-year-old daughter's would be something like "start my own YouTube channel because you need a lot of followers to eventually become the President of the United States."

Related
13 New Year's Resolutions, According to Your Toddler

But as the years go by, I know they'll start feeling the pressure to have something big to work on in January, and if they're like most of the population, that thing will be to lose weight by eating better and exercising more (hence my overcrowded gym). It's not that I don't think those are valuable goals; it's just I want their lives to be more interesting than that. I want them to have loftier ambitions, and I don't want them to put off their goals until an arbitrary date we've collectively decided is resolution time.

I want them to have loftier ambitions, and I don't want them to put off their goals until an arbitrary date we've collectively decided is resolution time.

So, this year, I'm introducing them to my New Year's resolution alternative. My husband and I came up with the practice almost a decade ago while we were dating. It's worked well for us, and I hope it will be an equally positive thing for them. Here's the very simple way it works: every year on New Year's Day, my husband and I take a long walk on the beach (our family celebrates the holidays in Florida) and talk about the past year (highlights, fails, and our proudest personal and parenting moments) and the upcoming one — what we're excited about, what changes we'd like to see for our family, what milestones we're excited to help the kids conquer . . . and that's it.

Related
The Top 10 New Year's Resolutions Parents Make and How Their Kids Kill Them

We don't write out a set of goals. We don't hold ourselves accountable to anything specific. And we leave the conversation feeling super positive, hopeful, and excited about the next year of our lives. Instead of starting the new year at a deficit (i.e., we need to do this better), we start at a place of gratitude and enthusiasm. Yes, it helps that this process takes places on a beautiful, sparsely populated strip of sand, usually on a sunny day after a week of vacation, but the positive mental shift from "here's what we're doing wrong" to "let's celebrate what we're doing right and keep doing more of it" is far more important than the weather.

This year, for the first time, we've decided to include the kids in our little New Year's state of the union. Sure, they might just suggest we add more action figures and a YouTube channel to our lives, but I'm hoping they get the bigger message. Jan. 1 is just a day; you can celebrate what's good in your life — or work to change what isn't — every day of the year. And reflection and celebration goes a lot better with fireworks than a new diet plan.

Image Source: Unsplash / Jerry Kiesewetter
Join the conversation
Personal EssayFamily LifeLittle KidsParenting Tips And AdviceNew Year's Resolutions
Holiday For Kids
This Is the Ultimate Nostalgic Holiday Bucket List to Complete With Your Kids
by Alessia Santoro
Latino Multicultural Family Christmas Traditions
Holiday For Kids
How My Multicultural Family Blends Traditions to Create the Perfect Christmas For the Kids
by Claudya Martinez
Mom on the Physical Aspect of Parenting
Little Kids
Mom's Bittersweet Perspective on the "Physical Marathon" of Motherhood Has Us in Puddles of Tears
by Alessia Santoro
Signs You're Burnt Out as a Mom
Family Life
4 Signs You're Burnt Out as a Mom
by Laura Lifshitz
20 Must-Have Classic Children's Books
Family Life
20 Must-Have Classic Children's Books — and When to Introduce Them
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds