 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Do You Think Women Should Be Paid For Donating Breast Milk?
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Gift Guide
12 Awesome Gifts For Kids Obsessed With Trains
Gift Guide
17 Instagram-Worthy Gifts From Urban Outfitters (You'll Want to Keep For Yourself)

Should Women Be Paid For Donating Breast Milk?

Do You Think Women Should Be Paid For Donating Breast Milk?


It's no secret that breast milk is considered the nectar of the gods. After all, it helps keep little ones' immune systems strong and can work wonders for babies who are born premature, which brings us to an important question: should women be paid for donating it?

A recent article in The Atlantic examines whether or not women who donate their breast milk to mothers who can't produce enough (or any milk at all) should be compensated. Make no mistake: that would be a pretty huge deal, given how many women have been turning to milk banks. According to a recent article in The Washington Post:

The percentage of advanced neonatal care hospitals across the country that provide donated breast milk has nearly doubled, from 22 percent in 2011 to nearly 40 percent in 2015, according to an unpublished analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by Maryanne Tigchelaar Perrin, an assistant professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

The rate was even higher — between 65 and 75 percent — for Level 3 and 4 NICUs that serve the smallest, most fragile premature babies.

Related
In a Single Photo, Mom Simultaneously Breastfeeds 1 Baby While Giving Formula to Another

The US currently has 18 certified milk banks, and that number is expected to increase. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents give preemies donor milk over formula. And according to the Mother's Milk Bank in Austin, 20 percent of neonatal deaths could be prevented by breastfeeding in the first hour of life, which means getting their hands on breast milk is a top priority for new mothers who have newborns in the NICU.

So what could that mean for women with surplus milk on hand? Liquid gold. Prolacta Bioscience, a company with the goal of "standardized human milk-based nutritional products for premature infants in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)," has already jumped on the trend by paying approved breast milk donors $1 an ounce. And while there are certainly less formal ways to donate your breast milk — like by ringing your friend's doorbell and offering — the FDA warns against feeding babies breast milk from other women without it being properly screened.

We're curious to see if this trend will pick up as more hospitals turn to milk donors in the future. Do you think the donors should be compensated for their generosity?

Image Source: Flickr user Nelson Kwok
Join the conversation
Parenting NewsBreastfeedingBreast MilkMotherhoodParenting
Holiday For Kids
I'm 29 Years Old, and My Mom Still Pretends Santa Is Real
by Caitlin Gallagher
Benefits of Breastfeeding
Babies
7 Benefits of Breastfeeding You Might Want to Consider
by Laurel Elis
What It's Like Flying With a Toddler on an Airplane
Little Kids
A Letter to the Person Sitting in Front of My Son on the Airplane
by Jessica Ayers
Things You Shouldn't Say to Your Partner
Parenting
10 Things You Should Never Say to Your Partner
by Laurel Elis
What Marriage Looks Like For Parents Who Get No Sleep
Babies
This Is What Marriage Really Looks Like For 2 Parents Who Get No Sleep
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds