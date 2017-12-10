We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for "help." You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/i6NkxBf4KP — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 5, 2017

Kerry Spencer, a mother of two, has a holiday tradition that we wish we could steal: she posts the same photo to Facebook every year of her son Samuel's reaction to meeting Santa for the first time back in 2005. And after being encouraged to tweet the photo by a friend, the photo op has gone completely viral this year. The hilarious picture shows a cheerful Santa holding Samuel, who looks more than skeptical about the situation. And that gesture he's doing with his hands? Well, that's another story.

"It's ASL baby sign, so he's slightly 'mispronouncing' the word, but it's the sign he always made when he needed help," Kerry told POPSUGAR. So far, the photo has between favorited 11,000 times and retweeted over 3,200 times with no signs of slowing down.

Kerry explained that in this situation, actions really spoke louder than words: "Poor buddy didn't love Santa very much, ever really. So we didn't try to get him to go much after that." Even though Samuel's 13 now, he stands by his colorful gut reaction. "He thinks it's very funny and posting it every year has been one of our favorite holiday traditions."