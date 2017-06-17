Signs of Low Self-Esteem
Signs Your Child Suffers From Low Self-Esteem
We may think that praising our children provides them with plenty of confidence, but sometimes praise isn't enough. Often, no matter how hard we cheer for our little ones, they tend to fall short on self-esteem. As parents, it's our job to identify their lack of confidence and build it back up. Of course, that first part is easier said than done.
Here are five of the biggest red flags that your child needs a self-esteem boost.
I hate that "spending time alone" is seen as a sign of low-self esteem. Introverts prefer to spend time alone and I really wish there was a bigger push at accepting this as normal behavior - and actually healthy - for introverts. Instead our country continues to believe there is something wrong with being an introvert and wants to "shame" people for being this way. Not everyone is a social butterfly.
Oh, this issue. My daughter used to have great self esteem and got these awards at school. Her friends' mothers were well, jealous and down right evil. It's so sad because it's the mothers of the friends that you have to watch out for. They said negative things to her friends and then it got back to her through the friend of what the mother said--and these were women of the PTO--it was inexcusable. Now, she's actually kind of afraid of making new friends for fear they will turn on her like the old ones in elementary school. I'll never forgive these two PTO b******s for what they did. My daughter beat out the one friend in a reading award; the friend was okay until she told the mother and well---things went downhill from there. Her mother didn't handle any of this right. Then the one PTO lady wouldn't let her daughter go to my daughter's birthday parties anymore after what the one friend said to the other friend that her mom said. All because of two PTO women who were upset their daughters didn't get awards after all the PTO work they put into the school. All I can say is, be very cautious with any mothers that you run into. Especially of young girls, it's the mothers you have to watch out for.
