Signs Your Child Suffers From Low Self-Esteem
Unusual Baby Names
These Are the "Quirkiest" Baby Names in Each State
Little Kids
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child
Kid Shopping
These Are the 32 Books From Your Childhood That Your Kids Should Have
Photo 1 of 6  
Signs Your Child Suffers From Low Self-Esteem

We may think that praising our children provides them with plenty of confidence, but sometimes praise isn't enough. Often, no matter how hard we cheer for our little ones, they tend to fall short on self-esteem. As parents, it's our job to identify their lack of confidence and build it back up. Of course, that first part is easier said than done.

Here are five of the biggest red flags that your child needs a self-esteem boost.

Lizzie14624171 Lizzie14624171 2 years

I hate that "spending time alone" is seen as a sign of low-self esteem. Introverts prefer to spend time alone and I really wish there was a bigger push at accepting this as normal behavior - and actually healthy - for introverts. Instead our country continues to believe there is something wrong with being an introvert and wants to "shame" people for being this way. Not everyone is a social butterfly.

chaneyk1 chaneyk1 2 years

Oh, this issue. My daughter used to have great self esteem and got these awards at school. Her friends' mothers were well, jealous and down right evil. It's so sad because it's the mothers of the friends that you have to watch out for. They said negative things to her friends and then it got back to her through the friend of what the mother said--and these were women of the PTO--it was inexcusable. Now, she's actually kind of afraid of making new friends for fear they will turn on her like the old ones in elementary school. I'll never forgive these two PTO b******s for what they did. My daughter beat out the one friend in a reading award; the friend was okay until she told the mother and well---things went downhill from there. Her mother didn't handle any of this right. Then the one PTO lady wouldn't let her daughter go to my daughter's birthday parties anymore after what the one friend said to the other friend that her mom said. All because of two PTO women who were upset their daughters didn't get awards after all the PTO work they put into the school. All I can say is, be very cautious with any mothers that you run into. Especially of young girls, it's the mothers you have to watch out for.

SimoneAlicia1372274618 SimoneAlicia1372274618 2 years

There's a self esteem building workshop in Miami called SELFIE- "self esteem lessons for individual evolution" Check out www.TheSelfEsteemDoctor.com there are online resources if you're not in Miami. A DVD is coming soon for kids and parents. I hope this all helps!
