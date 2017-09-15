 Skip Nav
Spring
These Are the Things You Can (and Should!) Throw Out of Your Kids' Rooms Right Now
Personal Essay
How It Feels to Love Another Mother's Child
Photography
The Heartbreaking Reason 1 Photographer Took Pictures of These Kids With Down Syndrome
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Reasons to Feel Great (Not Guilty!) About Being a Working Mom

You're a working mom. That very likely means you've left the house nearly every day feeling guilty about your decision to be a working mom. "Am I selfish for abandoning my child?" "Is it cruel to put my baby in day care every day of the week?" "Are all the stay-at-home moms right?" But in honor of Working Parents Day tomorrow, stop the second-guessing and pat yourself on the back for making a decision that you very likely already know is best for your family.

Instead of being racked with senseless guilt, rejoice in these nine reasons to feel fantastic about being a working mom.

You Don't Have to Be "Mom" All the Time
You're Surprisingly Less Stressed
There's Such a Thing as Spending Too Much Time With Your Kids, and Everyone Knows It
Your Partner Gets to Share the Heavy Lifting
You See Day Care as a Pro, Not a Con
Earning Your Own Income Brings Serious Perks
You Get to Be a Great Role Model Without Really Trying
You Have an Excuse to Look Nice
There's Way Less Pressure on You to Have the Perfect Home
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Working MomsParenting
Join The Conversation
Babies
Think Cry-It-Out Is Cruel? Here's What Scientists Can Now Confirm
by Kate Schweitzer
Dad Calms Down Baby With Special Needs With Raspberries
Babies
by Murphy Moroney
Things on the Internet That Stress Moms Out
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
Millennial Mom's Letter to the Village
Mother's Day
A Millennial Mom's Thank-You Letter to "the Village"
by Kate Schweitzer
Things Parents Do that Childless People Hate
Parenting
12 Things You Do That Your Childless Friends Hate
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds