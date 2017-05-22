 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Sister Planned a Surprise "Pug Party" With 80 Dogs For a Bullied Boy With Autism
Parenting
WARNING: This Is What Happens When You Visit a Newborn Without a Mother's Permission
Baby Shopping
21 Hot Strollers at BuyBuy Baby
Toddlers
Snow White Completely and Utterly Fails to Impress Toddler at Disney World

Sister Planned Pug Birthday Party For Boy With Autism

Sister Planned a Surprise "Pug Party" With 80 Dogs For a Bullied Boy With Autism

At 14 years old, Andrew Vaughn has never had a birthday party before. Not because of financial reasons or cultural beliefs but because this boy with autism always worried that no friends would show up to celebrate his big day. This year, instead of letting fear of disappointment prevent him from having the birthday fun that he deserved, Andrew's older sister came up with a heart-melting idea: a pug party.

McKenna explained that as a child, her brother made up imaginary friends to cope with being bullied and all of these special companions happened to be pugs. From there, his love of these adorable pups grew as he started collecting pug-themed gear and McKenna realized that a pug party was the perfect way to celebrate her brother's birthday.

But this older sister didn't just stop at making the party's theme all about dogs, she enlisted 80 pugs and their owners to show up, ensuring that Andrew had the best party guests ever! McKenna shared her plan on Facebook writing, "As most of you know my brother, Andrew, is autistic. He is the most kind, loving, gentle, and compassionate kid I know! He is such a blessing to me and everyone who knows him. . . . I wanted to ask my friends and family if they have or know of anyone who has a pug to come to the get together I'm having. I would like to surprise him with as many pugs as possible."

Related
This Mom Got Everything She'd Dreamed of When Her Boy With Autism Met His New Dog

But things almost didn't go according to plan. When McKenna first posted the party on Facebook, nobody RSVP'd but Pug Nation Rescue of Los Angeles caught wind of the plan and shared the information on their Facebook page. Within hours, 50 pug owners reached out to McKenna confirming that they would be attending with their pets.

"I was in such shock," McKenna told The Dodo. "I was at work sitting at my desk and tears were just flowing down my face because I was amazed by the amount of compassion these pug owners shared. People from all over the world were asking me for my mailing information to mail him gifts and birthday cards as well as his email to send him a happy birthday message. It was so heartwarming."

When Andrew arrived at a local park on the day of his party, he was surprised not only with a celebration in his honor but also some pretty spectacular guests. "This whole experience was so amazing! The look on my brother's face when over 80 pugs showed up to his surprise birthday party brought me so much joy," McKenna wrote on Instagram. "It was pouring rain in the beginning and there were still people out there and pugs in strollers with umbrellas. I bawled when the first two showed up just at the fact that people cared. Then they kept coming and it was just beautiful."

Andrew was equally blown away by turnout and couldn't believe all of the dogs that were there just for him. "He was in shock," McKenna said. "He kept asking 'Is that a pug?!' to each dog because he just couldn't believe his eyes. As if he didn't believe it was real life. I was so emotional. Everyone there was crying."
Join the conversation
Touching StoriesKid PartiesAutismBirthday PartyPugsSiblings
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
Deployed Military Dad's Maternity Photo With His Wife Is So Emotional
by Alessia Santoro
I Love You Shirt Punishment For Siblings
Kids
I'd Never Heard of the "I Love You" Shirt Before, but It's Going to Be Huge
by Kate Schweitzer
What It's Like to Be a Single Mom
Personal Essay
Why Being a Single Mom Has Turned Me Into a Complete B*TCH
by YourTango
Mother's Day
The 1 Thing This Boy Is Grateful That His Mom Did (Aside From Ordering Pizza)
by Lauren Levy
The Best Strollers From BuyBuy Baby
Baby Shopping
by Lauren Levy
Why Having a Younger Sibling Is Great
Personal Essay
How Having a (Much) Younger Sibling Changed My Life
by Macy Cate Williams
What Causes Autism
Little Kids
Dr. Harvey Karp Thinks He Knows What May Lead to Autism in Some Children
by Rebecca Gruber
How Having a Dog Makes You a Better Mom
Parenthood
To All the Moms Who Hate When I Call My Dog My "Baby"
by Kate Schweitzer
Cute Father-Son Dance Videos
Toddlers
by Perri Konecky
"You Are My Sunshine" Kid's Birthday Party
Birthday Parties
This "You Are My Sunshine Party" Will Leave Your Little One Glowing
by Lauren Levy
Butterfly Garden Birthday Party
Kid Parties
Take a Stroll Through This Beautiful Butterfly Garden Birthday Party
by Moms
Snow White Fails to Impress Toddler at Disney World
Toddlers
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds