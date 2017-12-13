This Genius Changing Pad Could Be the Answer to Your Poop Prayers

Any parent who's struggled to keep their baby's busy hands or clothes out of the danger zone during a diaper change can attest to the fact that it isn't easy. The SnoofyBee Changing Pad, a product that triples as a changing pad, playmat, and diaper clutch all in one, offers a brilliant solution to keeping your baby distracted and out of that dirty diaper. A soft barrier shields your baby from what's going on downstairs, provides a place to hook up baby toys, and folds up into an easy-to-carry clutch. Invented by a couple with five children, it's safe to say they have some experience! Check out the video to see how it works, and order your own SnoofyBee Changing Pad if you like what you see.