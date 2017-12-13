 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Genius Changing Pad Could Be the Answer to Your Poop Prayers
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Tweens and Teens
13 Genius Gifts For Teens on Amazon — All Under $30
New Year
Get Your Life Organized! 10 Cute and Useful Desk Calendars For 2018

SnoofyBee Clean Hands Changing Pad

This Genius Changing Pad Could Be the Answer to Your Poop Prayers

Any parent who's struggled to keep their baby's busy hands or clothes out of the danger zone during a diaper change can attest to the fact that it isn't easy. The SnoofyBee Changing Pad, a product that triples as a changing pad, playmat, and diaper clutch all in one, offers a brilliant solution to keeping your baby distracted and out of that dirty diaper. A soft barrier shields your baby from what's going on downstairs, provides a place to hook up baby toys, and folds up into an easy-to-carry clutch. Invented by a couple with five children, it's safe to say they have some experience! Check out the video to see how it works, and order your own SnoofyBee Changing Pad if you like what you see.

Join the conversation
Gifts For ToddlersGifts For BabiesKid Shopping
Breastfeeding
Ads For This Trendy Nursing Blanket Were Pulled From Facebook For the Stupidest Reason
by Kate Schweitzer
Facebook VP of Social Good Naomi Gleit Interview
Digital Life
Facebook's Naomi Gleit: "You Have to Focus on the Good Things That Happened This Year"
by Chelsea Hassler
Potty Mouthed Shirt For Moms
Little Kids
Potty Mouthed Shirts Are Perfect For Swearing Moms Who Give Zero F*cks
by Perri Konecky
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger World Effects 3D Objects?
Facebook
Messenger Just Added an Augmented Reality Feature and It's Freakin' Awesome
by Chelsea Hassler
Best Toys For Kids of All Ages
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For Kids Under 10 Years Old
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds