Snow White Completely and Utterly Fails to Impress Toddler at Disney World
Parenting
WARNING: This Is What Happens When You Visit a Newborn Without a Mother's Permission
Personal Essay
An Open Letter to Anyone Considering a Unique Name For Their Baby
Disney
The 1 Thing You Forgot to Plan For Your Trip to Disney

Snow White Fails to Impress Toddler at Disney World

Snow White Completely and Utterly Fails to Impress Toddler at Disney World

Disney World is the most magical place on earth, eh? Not so, says one very discerning toddler.

At one of the resort's famed character meals — you know, where kids around the world get to meet real-life, in-the-flesh Disney princesses over delicious macaroni and cheese (sounds totally lame, right?) — little Kaylin Hunter was trying to enjoy her dinner when Snow White just barged over to her table demanding a smile and a photo op.

Kaylin was not impressed.

No matter how hard Snow tries, she can't get a grin from the girl. Worse, she can't get her to make any expression at all.

"It's like she's a statue or something," her mom says off camera while Kaylin, clearly wondering what it will take to make this annoying lady leave, silently turns her back to the princess and blankly stares deep into the void.

We kind of take pity on Snow White and her unflinching determination, but you do you, girl.

Parenting VideosSnow WhiteToddlersParenting HumorDisney
Latest Moms
