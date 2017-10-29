 Skip Nav
The 12 Coolest Star Wars Toys For Your Little Jedi — Right in Time For the Holidays

With the new Star Wars movie coming out in December, there's no doubt that kids everywhere will be obsessed with the franchise once again. That's why we rounded up the coolest toys from the classic film series, the movies recently released, and the blockbuster to come this year. These products will be selling faster than you can say "The Last Jedi," so grab them while you can. They will be the highlight of the holidays once they're unwrapped. And let's be honest, you'll enjoy having them around the house as well. There's no such thing as too much Star Wars.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Praetorian Guard Exclusive Action Figure
Star Wars Playskool Mr. Potato Head Frylo Ren
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Porg Electronic Plush
Star Wars BB-8 Nightlight
Star Wars Rey & Elite Praetorian Guard Set
Star Wars Science The Force Trainer II: Hologram Experience
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey Action Figure
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Kylo Ren Action Figure
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Porg Plush
Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens Finn Bobble Head
Star Wars Chewbacca Sweater
Star Wars: The Last Jedi BB-9E Plush
Gifts For ToddlersGifts Under $100Gifts For KidsStar WarsGift GuideChristmasToysHoliday
