The 12 Coolest Star Wars Toys For Your Little Jedi — Right in Time For the Holidays

With the new Star Wars movie coming out in December, there's no doubt that kids everywhere will be obsessed with the franchise once again. That's why we rounded up the coolest toys from the classic film series, the movies recently released, and the blockbuster to come this year. These products will be selling faster than you can say "The Last Jedi," so grab them while you can. They will be the highlight of the holidays once they're unwrapped. And let's be honest, you'll enjoy having them around the house as well. There's no such thing as too much Star Wars.