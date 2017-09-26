Sterling K. Brown Talking About "the Love of a Child" and Fatherhood Will Melt You

 Skip Nav
As the lovable family guy on This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown's character melts our hearts episode after episode. Randall and Beth's adorable marriage only got stronger as his character developed through the first season, and ahead of the season two premiere, we're learning more about the actor's family life off screen, and, well, it's just as heartwarming. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe (who also appeared on the show), have two sons — Andrew, 6, and Amare, 2 — who miss their dad so much when he's busy working.

"Anything that takes me away from my kids, they're like 'Later!' for it," Brown said on the Today show. "My son will say sometimes, 'I wish you weren't so famous, Daddy.' I say, 'Why?' 'Because I just want you to be at home more.'"

Aw! Brown added, "The love of a child . . . nothing can surpass that."

Brown recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he talked about his beautiful family (and his 6-year-old son's "booty dance"). He said that his kids are not impressed with his fame and, if anything, they just want him to be home more often.

The struggle of wanting to be home as much as possible but working long hours is something many parents can relate to, but the family acknowledges that it takes a village. Before Brown snagged the award for best actor in a drama series at the 2017 Emmy Awards, his youngest son pretty much refused to let him leave the house without shedding tears, but Ryan reminded him that "big brother is always going to be here to take care of you."

On and off the screen, Brown is clearly an incredible father, and it doesn't hurt that he's got one of the dreamiest bodies we've seen in a while.

Image Source: Getty / Tibrina Hobson
