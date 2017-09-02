10 Stores I'd Rather Not Take My Children Into

There are certain things that are very, very hard to do when you have small children, but one standout is shopping. There is no way around it: small kids make shopping superhard. From their wanting every single thing within sight to their touching everything within reach, it's just not my cup of tea. Don't get my wrong; I love my leisurely strolls through Target, but only when my tots are in school. And if I'm lucky, I can sneak in a few errands before picking them up — because I avoid taking them with me to the following stores.