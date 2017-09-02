10 Stores I'd Rather Not Take My Children Into

Stores That Are Hard to Shop at With Children
There are certain things that are very, very hard to do when you have small children, but one standout is shopping. There is no way around it: small kids make shopping superhard. From their wanting every single thing within sight to their touching everything within reach, it's just not my cup of tea. Don't get my wrong; I love my leisurely strolls through Target, but only when my tots are in school. And if I'm lucky, I can sneak in a few errands before picking them up — because I avoid taking them with me to the following stores.
Actually I think her 'high horse' bucked her off onto her head! If your going to go off on another person, for any reason, do yourself a favor and make sense! Maybe I am mistaken but I understood that this was
in reply to a comment from Mary Ramirez. Maybe you should read it over because you took what she said and twisted and added things that she didn't even say. Runaway? You make it sound like she went on a vacation or some place that wasn't the store. I mean you act like Dad is anti his own kids and he is jail for them. She is talking about going to the freaking store to buy things her family NEEDS and if you consider it running away when her main intention is so she gets back to her family faster, maybe you need meds! And the craziest thing is how you are saying an iPad or tablet is a better babysitter for a child than DAD! Like I said you make no SENSE. Period.
You should get off your high horse, lady. So she has three kids she needs time away from once in a while. That's not a crime. In fact its no big deal at all. For you to judge her is ridiculous, Especially after the comment about your girls having ADHD. And? Also I sense you're from the past since your view on dads helping out is severely outdated. It takes two to tango, honey. If dad gets 'me' time then so should mom.
Bad article :/
I missed those days sometimes. But I'm also glad that shopping is easy nowadays. I know someday, I will beg for them to come and shop with me. Hang in there, it will get better.
Hmmm. Some comments are dissapointing. You have to remember, every kids are different. Some are easiy to deal with and some are hard to. I have two kids and I experienced what this author experienced But, I used my experience as my window of opportunity to teach them how to behave in public. There are days that they listened and there are some days that they didn't. My youngest one used to act like a shopaholic. Now, she's 11 years old, and every time I picked something she checked the price and said, "that's too expensive. Besides, I still have one!" My oldest one used to not leave the Disney Store, now, he even hates shopping and he is only 13 years old. I like my our experience of passing by Victoria Secret and he covered his eyes with his palm while walking and seeing those models in their under wear. He was 5. You see, when you bring this children in places like this, you will learn different personalities. If I know that if I will not have patience for that day and I really need to get things done, I will wait for them to be in school then I will shop. But if I want to spend time with them I would bring them to where I go. Believe me, there are days that it was hard. But now, all I say is, " I'm not going to shop with you anymore, because you were rushing me to go home". Life is hard as a mom. But we will not quit.
I agree, I could take my kids anywhere and no I am not perfect and neither are they!
This article was sad, I was so excited to have my boys that anytime they are with me. It is part of being a parent!! If you have a giant list of places that are too hard to go to with your kids then perhaps the kids and stores are not the problem
I agree completely Lizzie. I've taken my kids since birth to all of these places and have had ONE meltdown.... it was over a kitchen clock. They had their warning and then we were out of there... they went to the car and told in no uncertain terms what they had just whined and cried their way out of. They calmed down, returned to the store, apologized to the clerk helping us and it never happened again. They're not perfect but they aren't little demons either.
use some grocerie delivery service, like instacart. they even deliver from costco, and you don't need to pay the membership fee. I am using it for 2 weeks now, and very happy. I have more time to spend with my toddler, and also my groceries bill is smaller, since I only buy what I need.
I have to agree with Denise here and say that it is far more enjoyable for me to go ALONE. I have one Child, a 10 year old daughter, and believe it or not, she detests shopping in any type of store, and would rather stay home with her father when I do go. There are many times I've begged her to join me for a Mother/daughter shopping trip, but she's just not interested. If I force her along (she has ADD and is on meds) she gets antsy, and starts to ask for everything she sees. Even at 10 years old, shopping with her is hit or miss...sometimes she's great, and other times, it's a battle. She's just a kid......most kids get very bored in stores, and unless your child has a calmer temperament, (Mine doesn't) it can be very stressful. So I go alone when she's in School, and I'm happier and much more relaxed.
Am I a bad Mom because of this? Well, yes, I guess I am according to many of the responses on here. But I do what I need to for my sanity, and I'm sure my Daughter won't hold this against me in College!!
this is pointless, seems like your kids or parenting skills are the problem....not the stores. give me a break.. write an article with some real content.
This is a great article-- contrary-- to many of the comments-- I think it IS to the point and very fitting & well thought out. This represents an aware parent who is thinking consciously about her children, time & the well-being of the interactions. This represents effective attention. I imagine that she probably would rather avoid situations that are less conducive to more fruitful interactions with her children; spending time with them in more favorable situations. I know that in avoiding situation such as described-- while my children were young for more enlightening situations: beach, hiking, outdoor play and the like-- their childhood allowed for terms that evolved our experiences.
Childhood is only for a short period of time-- why not enjoy it within the terms that fit both child & parent. This article in no way reflects a lack of parenting, but rather thoughtful interaction & discretion; forgoing the stores in no way equates to disregard of respect, manners, discipline etc... As some have presumptuously assumed. There isn't a fits all style for parenting or for effectiveness in raising children. Why all the judgement & ridicule? It appears some have who posted with such scorn, would be better suited not to take the sweetness of such honest perspective tip & if you don't want it-- you don't have to be rude-- just a simple "no thank you," would be polite.
Thank you for sharing that, ch2801. The people on their high horses, criticizing this article, are so quick to judge. I also agree with the person who said one shouldn't judge another's parenting style or child without knowing the whole story. There are many children who don't fit the "typical" mold, who have special needs, who aren't so easily managed or controlled. Our son is one of them. I related to this article. Michael's and CostCo are extremely challenging for him, too. It depends on the child and the parent, people. Lighten up, as someone else said, and try not to be so quick to judge. I would like to thank the author for sharing this. This does not mean she's a "bad parent," as so many of you are charging.
I have seven children so there were few times that I didn't have little ones with me while I shopped. I had one simple rule for them that seemed to work really well...fold your arms and look with your eyes and not your hands.
Had no problem with four of my children that knew the rules for shopping. It was the one with adhd that I would find some way to go without her. Buying shoes she would follow salesperson into the storage with me right behind. She could move fast. she was in her teens before she could control it and still cannot take a full day of shopping at the age of 50. She fould she cannot do work that involves sitting all day and works for a home builder cleaning homes to be ready for showing. Hates having to climb ladders to clean outside windows. Loves when he still has a boom handy.
Unnecessary article.....everyone is challenged taking children anywhere. It's simply a matter of voicing your expectations, and responding to your children's behaviors both good and bad. Let's face it, we all have to go out with our children at times.....by the way,.....why would anyone need to take their children to some of those places you mentioned??? ( The Disney Store and Victoria's Secret for example).
I could not agree more!
I don't take my little ones shopping---- period. I want to get in and out in the least amount of time possible. The older ones are now helpful while shopping, but when they were little--forget it.....
I found the article refreshingly humorous. I am perplexed as to why some respondents chose insults to express something the author did--an opinion. It's not that serious, people.