 Skip Nav
Parenting
7 Things Your Kids Will Remember About You When They're Grown Up
Decor Shopping
I Just Discovered the Most Perfect Dining Room Chairs — and They're Less Than $28 on Amazon
Humor
11 Clever Mugs That Every Mom Will Appreciate

Stranger Things Baby Names

60+ Stranger Things Baby Names For Anyone Obsessed With the Upside Down


Haven't been able to stop talking about anything and everything Stranger Things since the second season premiered on Netflix on Oct. 27? We're with you. And whether you're more about the not-too-scary sci-fi elements or just love getting a taste of what life was actually like in the '80s, you can't deny that the characters have a great mix of names. So if you're looking for a little inspiration in the baby name department, surely there's no shame in starting with the actors and their characters from your favorite show, right?

Related
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?

A

Aimee, Anniston

B

Barb, Billy, Bob, Bobby, Brett

C

Caleb, Cara, Carol, Charlie, Chelsea, Chester

D

Dacre, David, Demi, Duff, Dustin

E

Elle, Erica

F

Finn, Florence

G

Gaten

H

Heaton, Holly, Hopper

J

Joe, John, Joseph, Joyce, Jonathan

K

Kali, Karen

L

Lucas

M

Martin, Matthew, Max, Maxwell, Mews, Michael, Mike, Millie, Murray

N

Natalia, Nancy, Noah

O

Owen

P

Paul, Powell

R

Rob, Robert

S

Sadie, Sean, Shannon, Steve, Susan

T

Ted, Terry, Theodore, Tinsley, Tobias

W

Will, William, Winona

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsUnusual Baby NamesBaby NamesBabiesParenting
Babies
5 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prevent Cradle Cap
by Sara Ahmed
Military Widow Gender Reveal
Babies
Military Widow Honors Late Husband With a Sweet Veterans Day Gender Reveal
by Murphy Moroney
Nursery Theme Ideas
Babies
15 Creative Nursery Themes That Will Surround Your Baby With Dreams and Adventure
by Kate McKenna
What Marriage Looks Like For Parents Who Get No Sleep
Babies
This Is What Marriage Really Looks Like For 2 Parents Who Get No Sleep
by Perri Konecky
How Much to Spend on Kids' Birthday Gifts
Family Life
Kids' Birthday Party Gifts: How Much Do We Really Need to Spend?
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds