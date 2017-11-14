60+ Stranger Things Baby Names For Anyone Obsessed With the Upside Down





Haven't been able to stop talking about anything and everything Stranger Things since the second season premiered on Netflix on Oct. 27? We're with you. And whether you're more about the not-too-scary sci-fi elements or just love getting a taste of what life was actually like in the '80s, you can't deny that the characters have a great mix of names. So if you're looking for a little inspiration in the baby name department, surely there's no shame in starting with the actors and their characters from your favorite show, right?

A

Aimee, Anniston

B

Barb, Billy, Bob, Bobby, Brett

C

Caleb, Cara, Carol, Charlie, Chelsea, Chester

D

Dacre, David, Demi, Duff, Dustin

E

Elle, Erica

F

Finn, Florence

G

Gaten

H

Heaton, Holly, Hopper

J

Joe, John, Joseph, Joyce, Jonathan

K

Kali, Karen

L

Lucas

M

Martin, Matthew, Max, Maxwell, Mews, Michael, Mike, Millie, Murray

N

Natalia, Nancy, Noah

O

Owen

P

Paul, Powell

R

Rob, Robert

S

Sadie, Sean, Shannon, Steve, Susan

T

Ted, Terry, Theodore, Tinsley, Tobias

W

Will, William, Winona