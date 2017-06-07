Strangers Saved This Mom With a Crying Baby From the Worst DMV Experience in History

Waiting in line at the DMV is a terrible, soul-sucking experience on its own — but add a fussy toddler to the mix, and it's basically hell on earth.

That's what Kara Simmons was in store for when she was at the Department of Motor Vehicles with her 18-month-old son.

"At first he was calm, but then after an hour he kicked his shoes off and couldn't stop crying," the mom said in a Facebook post shared by news anchor Frank Somerville.

It got so bad that even she began crying. "I was feeling so alone at one point when I missed my number and was told to get another because I had to chase my baby who had escaped his stroller."

That's when the kindness of strangers kicked in:

A gentlemen came from across the room to sit next to my baby and he blew bubbles that he just happened to have. He had received as a gift from his daughters wedding. My baby was overjoyed. I didn't catch this man's name but I thanked him many times. I was so grateful. This lady, Barbara, also came over with papers, a pen, and a clipboard for my baby to draw. They were both so supportive and friendly. They made me feel welcomed and comfortable.

Somehow, these good samaritans managed to keep Kara's son happy for the remainder of the three hours (yes, three hours!) they were there.

"Barbara stayed with me, caring for my son just like in the photo until I was finished with my business," she wrote. "And when she left she told me I'm a good mom, and to have a great day."

And for anyone who knows the pain of the DMV experience, having it be a "great day" is as close to a miracle as it gets.