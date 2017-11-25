The 14 Struggles (and 1 Big Perk!) of Having a Holiday Baby

It sounds so cozy to have a newborn around the holidays. Family is there to welcome your bundle and help out around the house. You'll have endless hours to sit by the fire and watch your favorite holiday movies while cuddling your days- or weeks-old little one. Baby gets to be bundled up in the most adorable sweater onesies and knit hats. And don't forget the ridiculously cute tiny baby with Santa photo op. It's all so nostalgic and sweet. It is. But in reality, it also presents a lot of problems.