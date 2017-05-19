Outfits For Every Type of Summer Camp Kid

For kids, the weeks leading up to Summer camp can often be full of anticipation. They're thrilled about experiencing something new but also daunted by the prospect of making new friends and navigating through a strange environment. Aside from a little encouragement, there's a simple way you can prepare them: help them dress the part.



By arming your kids with functional outfits that still allow them to express their true selves, they'll feel confident, empowered, and ready to share their self-love with the world around them. Keep reading to discover camp-friendly outfits to suit a variety of mini personalities.