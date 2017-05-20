Why You Should Start Your Summer Screen-Time Rules Right Now

How to start setting tech boundaries without too many limits, from our friends at Common Sense Media.

For some kids, Summer means getting on the computer and not getting off till September. And even though a lot of parents relax their screen limits over the break, allowing a full-on hibernation is just not gonna happen. And it shouldn't. Kids need to get outside, of course. But they also need to stretch themselves in ways that they can't during the school year — and that no app, game, or streaming TV show, no matter how educational and meaningful, can give them.

The slide into the Summer-screen abyss often happens innocently, before parents even catch on. Your kid starts streaming Star Trek: The Next Generation on Netflix and then won't leave the house until he's binge-watched every episode. Or maybe they're hooked on Minecraft, Roblox, or another play-as-you-go game that provides endless learning opportunities, but turns out to be just . . . endless.

As you're mapping out your summer, don't ban screen devices entirely. Not only do they offer entertainment but they also offer learning opportunities and a chance to stay in touch with friends. Set reasonable limits that allow for family time and other important activities, and incorporate media and tech in ways that bring the family together. Try these ideas: