50 Baby Names Inspired by Comic Book and Movie Superheroes

If you're looking for a name for your little superbaby, look no further than the superheroes that have covered the pages of comic books — and now appear in every other movie on the big screen — for decades. If Wonder Woman and Spider-Man aren't necessarily your speed but you're looking for something strong — and, well, badass — we've compiled a list of alter egos and birth names of superheroes that pack a serious punch (or another superpower move).

Scroll through for 50 superhero names for superbabies.

Boys

Bishop (Lucas, Bishop, X-Men) Braddock (Psylocke, X-Men) Bruce (Batman) Cain (Batgirl) Charles (Professor X, X-Men) Clark (Superman) Grayson (Robin, Batman) Hank (Ant-Man) Jordan (The Green Lantern) Kal (Superman) Kent (Superman) Kyle (Catwoman) Logan (Wolverine, X-Men) Max (Magneto, X-Men) Norrin (Silver Surfer) Oliver (The Green Arrow) Parker (Spider-Man) Peter (Spider-Man) Reed (Mr. Fantastic) Steve (Captain America) Tony (Iron Man) Wade (Deadpool) Walker (Black Scorpion) Wayne (Batman) Xavier (Professor X, X-Men)

Girls