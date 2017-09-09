Why This Couple's Gender Reveal For Their Rainbow Baby Was a Huge Surprise to Guests

Before and after having their first child, a now 4-year-old son, Bennett, Kelsie Peters and her husband, Patrick, suffered through three miscarriages. Wanting to know if there was some kind of underlying issue, Kelsie underwent blood testing only to discover that she has a blood clotting disorder, which doctors said means she "shouldn't be able to sustain pregnancies without medical intervention."

A few months later, after being prescribed a blood thinner and continuing to try for another pregnancy, Kelsie and Patrick found out they were expecting — not one, but two babies — and couldn't wait to share the news with friends and family. "Awe immediately hit our faces and along with tears in our eyes, our hearts became overwhelmed at the thought of receiving a DOUBLE rainbow!" Kelsie shared with the Love What Matters Facebook page.

However, Kelsie says the couple decided to wait until their gender reveal party to tell their loved ones that they were having twins. "It's too difficult emotionally to tell family we're pregnant . . . just to have to go back and take that joy away from them, all while dealing with our own loss and grief," Kelsie wrote. "So during the gender reveal, we had a hidden box ready to be thrown in last minute to completely throw everyone off. Needless to say it worked!"

Find out the genders of the Peters's twins in the video above, and even better, hear their family's collective reaction to the huge and wonderful surprise.