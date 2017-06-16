The Ultimate Guide to Pool Safety With Kids

Hitting the pool with kids can create some of the best Summer memories between you and your little ones. As your children gets older, many parents start to feel more relaxed around the water, especially after their kiddos officially learn to swim, but spending time by the water can still present dangers that parents need to be familiar with. From drain entrapment to dry drowning and secondary drowning, there are a variety of issues that parents need to be aware of before their kids cannonball into the water in order to ensure that they have a safe experience every time.

Whether you own a residential pool or frequent a public facility, this is the ultimate guide for navigating the pool as a parent.