TV Shows and Movies on Netflix For Kids December 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and So Much More Is Hitting Netflix This Month
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and So Much More Is Hitting Netflix This Month
Sure, Christmas music is great, but there's no better soundtrack to decking the halls than a show or movie you love playing on Netflix in the background. And later, when you're sitting in your fully decorated home and enjoying your family's company, turn to Netflix yet again to help you have a cozy family movie night (hot chocolate and comfy blankets not included).
Ahead, everything coming to the streaming service during the most festive month of the year.
0previous images
-19more images