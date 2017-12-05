 Skip Nav
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and So Much More Is Hitting Netflix This Month
Parenting
7 Things Your Kids Will Remember About You When They're Grown Up
Humor
This Family Has a Real-Life Elf on the Shelf, and He's Cuter Than All of Ours
Kid Shopping
19 Toys Your Kids Will Want From Disney This Year
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and So Much More Is Hitting Netflix This Month

Sure, Christmas music is great, but there's no better soundtrack to decking the halls than a show or movie you love playing on Netflix in the background. And later, when you're sitting in your fully decorated home and enjoying your family's company, turn to Netflix yet again to help you have a cozy family movie night (hot chocolate and comfy blankets not included).

Ahead, everything coming to the streaming service during the most festive month of the year.

All Hail King Julien
A StoryBots Christmas
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays
The Little Rascals
Nacho Libre
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Trolls Holiday Special
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
Trollhunters
Fuller House
New Year's Eve Countdowns 2018
