Why I’m Taking My Toddler to Pride and How You Can Too

With temperatures continuing to rise and nights becoming a little lighter, I am reminded that Summer festival season is upon us. Soon our days will be filled with carnivals, food fests, and block parties peppering the neighborhood. But before I can ride the Ferris wheel and stuff my face with processed meats on sticks, I'm taking my 2-year-old to Pride.

As a heterosexual cisgendered white lady, I've never really had to fight for my place in society. No one has ever assumed that my sexuality was a phase or that my gender identity was wrong. I've never had to wonder whether or not holding hands with my husband was going to make someone uncomfortable or be faced with backlash. It's a remarkable privilege that I am very aware of, and I want my son to be aware of too.

Maybe by going to Pride consistently as a kid, he will see how vibrant and different we all really are.

Previous Pride parades and festivals that I have been to seek to celebrate a life of diversity, love, and inclusion. I may not be part of the vibrant LGBTQ community, but I am an ally. I will be supportive, listen, and add an extra voice — Pride is an observance of these things. I hope that my son will be raised in an environment that respects diversity, and maybe by going to Pride consistently as a kid, he will see how vibrant and different we all really are.

All that said, taking a 2-year-old to any festival seems nerve-racking, let alone one that is known for being nudity-friendly, sexually explicit, and frankly not entirely for kids. Add in the usual issues with parades and festivals like crowds, navigating traffic, and potential tantrums, and it can all be very daunting.

However, children should still be present, for at least some portion of the activities. If the longstanding motto of Pride is, "We're here, we're queer, get used to it," then ally children and their families can only help to demonstrate society's growing acceptance. Armed with my own reasons for going, I've devised a small plan of attack to ameliorate my own concerns about taking a toddler to a huge event, and maybe these tips can help your family as well.

Let's talk about sex, baby. I'm in the super sweet spot with my toddler in that he's old enough to get some enjoyment out of Pride but not so old that I need to really be concerned about what he sees. After all, I still occasionally change in front of him and he doesn't seem too scarred, or even curious, from that. However, I know your toddlers and children might be more aware of their surroundings and naturally you're going to see some things that might prompt questions. Start the conversation early, telling them about what they'll see and allow them to ask questions. At the event, if you're uncomfortable, go somewhere else. Be prepared that there is a possibility that they may ask what a dildo is, and I think it's up to you to determine how honest you want to be. While sex is a part of Pride, it's not the only part. Point out the things that you do want them to see, and when in doubt, distract them with rainbows and colors.



