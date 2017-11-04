Wow, Target Just Reinvented Store Displays For the Gaineses' Hearth & Hand Line

Target wants to inspire you. That's why it's embarked on a multiyear store remodel project and why it's put so much thought into making the in-store displays for Hearth & Hand, the highly anticipated home collection from Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, an experience unto itself. In about 500 of Target's stores, a special 12-foot-tall house structure will be filled with the farmhouse-chic Hearth & Hand collection. The display was inspired by the Gaineses' Magnolia Market in Waco, TX.

"We have amazing product at Target, and the role of my team is to create an in-store experience that tells a story about the brand and brings it to life for our guests," said Erika De Salvatore, Target's vice president of visual merchandising, in a Target blog post. "For Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, we worked closely with Chip and Joanna to create an experience that will stop shoppers in their tracks. It's meant to help guests imagine what the pieces will look like in their homes and build affinity for the new brand by introducing it as a complete story." Joanna echoes Erika's sentiments, saying in the same blog post, "we know that not everyone can come visit [Magnolia Market], so we are excited to bring some of our home to yours through the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection."

The Hearth & Hand Collection hits stores Nov. 5, but you can check out highlights from the collection online now and see what the in-store displays will look like ahead.

