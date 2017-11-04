 Skip Nav
Babies
This Is What It's Like to Watch Someone Else Deliver Your Baby
Gifts
39 Great Gift Ideas For 1-Year-Olds
Pregnancy
100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Wow, Target Just Reinvented Store Displays For the Gaineses' Hearth & Hand Line

Target wants to inspire you. That's why it's embarked on a multiyear store remodel project and why it's put so much thought into making the in-store displays for Hearth & Hand, the highly anticipated home collection from Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, an experience unto itself. In about 500 of Target's stores, a special 12-foot-tall house structure will be filled with the farmhouse-chic Hearth & Hand collection. The display was inspired by the Gaineses' Magnolia Market in Waco, TX.

"We have amazing product at Target, and the role of my team is to create an in-store experience that tells a story about the brand and brings it to life for our guests," said Erika De Salvatore, Target's vice president of visual merchandising, in a Target blog post. "For Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, we worked closely with Chip and Joanna to create an experience that will stop shoppers in their tracks. It's meant to help guests imagine what the pieces will look like in their homes and build affinity for the new brand by introducing it as a complete story." Joanna echoes Erika's sentiments, saying in the same blog post, "we know that not everyone can come visit [Magnolia Market], so we are excited to bring some of our home to yours through the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection."

The Hearth & Hand Collection hits stores Nov. 5, but you can check out highlights from the collection online now and see what the in-store displays will look like ahead.

Image Source: Target

Related
30 Holiday Decor Pieces From Chip and Joanna's Target Line That Will Sell Out Immediately
Chip and Joanna Are Next-Level Adorable in Their First Target Commercial
Wow, Target Just Reinvented Store Displays For the Gaineses' Hearth & Hand Line
Wow, Target Just Reinvented Store Displays For the Gaineses' Hearth & Hand Line
Wow, Target Just Reinvented Store Displays For the Gaineses' Hearth & Hand Line
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Hearth & HandJoanna GainesChip GainesFixer-UpperTarget
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?
Digital Life
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
How to Order Food on Facebook
Food News
You Can Now Order Food While Scrolling Through Facebook, and It's Almost TOO Easy
by Erin Cullum
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds