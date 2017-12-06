 Skip Nav
Target's Hot Cocoa Salt and Pepper Shaker Set Is So Cute It Hurts
Target's Hot Cocoa Salt and Pepper Shaker Set Is So Cute It Hurts

Target has a funny way of making us want — nay, need — things we'd truly never desired before. The latest instance? A set of hot cocoa-inspired salt and pepper shakers, an adorable holiday item from Target's Threshold brand. What's more, the seasonal set is available for only $8.

Unsurprisingly, the salt and pepper shakers have been a big hit among Target's famously loyal shoppers. The shakers have a perfect five-star rating online, with one customer exclaiming, "These are adorable! I didn't even wait for decorating time, just put them up right away." People have also taken to sharing theirs on Instagram because it's just so damn cute. We dare anyone to resist plopping these in their cart next time they're on a totally unrelated Target run.

Holiday DecorHot CocoaHolidayTargetShopping
